LAPD searching for Lamborghini driver who slammed into parked cars in Hancock Park

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the driver of a Lamborghini who slammed into another parked cars, injuring at least three people early Monday.

The crash was reported at around 1:30 a.m. at the 5000 block of 1st Street.

The Lamborghini driver crashed into several parked cars, abandoned the car and took off running, according to LAPD.

At least three people were left injured and are in moderate to critical conditions. At least one of them was taken to a local hospital.

It is not clear if the Lamborghini was stolen or what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.