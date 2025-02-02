Downtown LA

LAPD monitoring large protest in downtown Los Angeles

LAPD said it’s unaware if the protest is in opposition to immigration crackdowns, but signs referencing the matter have been seen.

By Karla Rendon

A Los Angeles Police Department patrol car with City Hall in the background.
NBCLA

Droves of protesters flocked to downtown Los Angeles on Sunday in what police described as a “non-permitted demonstration.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is monitoring a peaceful protest that’s made its way to City Hall, according to Officer Lee.

The department said it’s unaware if the protest is in opposition to immigration crackdowns, but signs referencing the matter have been seen being held by protesters. It’s unclear if the large group obtained a permit for their rally.

