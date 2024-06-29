A Hollywood resident, who posed as a modeling agent and photographer, was charged with sexually assaulting at least three teenagers pursuing modeling careers, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

After an 18-year-old reported he was sexually assaulted by 49-year-old William Thomas in March 2023, LA County authorities issued a warrant for his arrest for $1.5 million. Detectives ended up tracing Thomas to a different state, arrested him and extradited him back to LA.

Authorities said Thomas used his alleged connections to the modeling industry to lure his victims, promising them that he could build their careers. But when his victims tried to reject his advances, he allegedly threatened to ruin their careers.

“The manner in which Thomas carried out the offenses indicates planning, sophistication, and professionalism,” the DA office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Thomas sexually assaulted the first victim, who was 18 years old at the time. The sexual battery started in 2017 and lasted through 2020.

The second victim was 19 or 20 years old at the time of the assault in 2020.

Then in 2022, Thomas allegedly began working with his third victim, 19 years old at the time, before sexually assaulting him until 2023.

Police said they have identified at least six men allegedly victimized by Thomas, and they believe there may be more victims.

“He preyed upon young men by promising them jobs and monetary opportunities he never delivered,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a Special Assault Section supervisor. “Once he made them reliant upon him, the abuse began. Now that he is no longer able to harm these victims, hopefully more will be able to tell their story.”

Thomas is being held on $1,525,000 bail.

If convicted as charged, Thomas faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.