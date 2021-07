A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Thursday in a crash in the Crenshaw area.

The crash, which involved another vehicle, occurred about 5:40 a.m. at Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards, according to the LAPD.

The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.