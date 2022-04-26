LAPD Officer

LAPD Motorcycle Officer Involved in Carson Crash

Details about the officer's condition were not immediately available, but debris from the officer's bike could be seen strewn along the roadway.

A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was involved in a crash with a semi-truck just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the LAPD said.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene in Carson, at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and E. Albertoni Street early Tuesday morning.

Details about the officer's condition were not immediately available. Debris from the officer's bike could be seen strewn along the roadway, next to the stopped semi-truck.

The intersection was shut down for an investigation, triggered anytime a police officer is involved in a crash of the kind seen Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available.

