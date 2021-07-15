LAPD Motorcycle Officer Seriously Injured in South LA Crash

An LAPD motorcycle officer was seriously hurt and his bike crushed after getting hit by a car in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Vermont Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The area was closed off for several hours but has since reopened.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They say there was no sign of DUI and no citations have been issued.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but authorities say he is in stable condition following surgery.

LAPD says the officer was finishing up an emergency call when he was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.