LAPD Motorcycle Officer Taken to Hospital Following South LA Crash

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a crash in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. near West Adams Boulevard and 13th Street, said Officer William Cooper with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the scene showed an SUV plowing into the motorcycle and a

department cruiser parked next to the motorcycle.

No details were immediately available on how the crash occurred or the extent of the officer's injuries.