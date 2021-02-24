LAPD

LAPD Motorcycle Officer Taken to Hospital Following South LA Crash

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a crash in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. near West Adams Boulevard and 13th Street, said Officer William Cooper with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the scene showed an SUV plowing into the motorcycle and a
department cruiser parked next to the motorcycle.

No details were immediately available on how the crash occurred or the extent of the officer's injuries.

