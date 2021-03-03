LAPD Newton Division Officer Dies Days After Being Struck by Vehicle

A Los Angeles Police Department officer who worked at the Newton Division died Wednesday, several days after he was accidentally struck by a driver near the scene of another traffic collision in South Los Angeles.

Officer Jose Anzora, who'd been with the LAPD since 2011, had been directing traffic on foot near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wall Street on Feb. 26 when a driver turned a corner and struck the officer, officials said.

The officer's condition earlier this week was, "extremely fragile," Assistant Chief Bea Girmala said Tuesday.

She said she had visited with the officer and his family at a hospital.

LAPD Statement on the passing of Officer Jose Anzora, who died today from injuries sustained while on duty.



Officer Anzora, may you Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QQifUWV5Gt — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2021

"Our hearts are heavy once again as we mourn the loss of Police Officer II Jose Anzora, Serial No. 40848, who passed away earlier today following a heroic battle for his life after being injured while on-duty," the department wrote in an internal email. "Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Anzora's wife, family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time. His passing is a loss for not only his brothers and sisters here in the Department, but for the people of Los Angeles for whom he gave his life. Jose is survived by his wife, Heather, his mother and family.

"Officer Anzora began protecting and serving the people of Los Angeles in 2011, most recently in Newton Area, where spent the majority of his career."

Today we lost a guardian & protector. LAPD Officer Jose Anzora served for nearly a decade. He tragically lost his life in the selfless service in the communities in South LA. Our gratitude to the medical professionals who fought so hard to save his life. May God welcome him home pic.twitter.com/177494e653 — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) March 4, 2021

The Board of Police Commissioners President Eileen M. Decker also to expressed her support with the following statement:

"On behalf of the Board of Police Commissioners, I want to express our condolences to the family, fellow officers and civilians with whom Officer Anzora served and the entire LAPD family. This is such a tragedy and words cannot express the loss to all. We thank him for his service to our City of Angels and may he rest in peace."