LAPD Newton Officers Investigate Two Shootings in Less Than Half-Hour

By City News Service

Two people were shot within a half-hour Saturday night in the area served by the Los Angeles Police Department's Newton Station.

The first shooting was at 8:41 p.m. at 46th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to a dispatcher in the LAPD's Operations Center.

Officers were flagged down by civilians, she said. The patient was taken to California Hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene and may have been known by the victim, she said.

A news videographer at the scene said the shooting was at a taco stand, the victim was wounded in one arm and that the suspect left a gun behind.

The second shooting was at 9:09 p.m. at Stanford Avenue and 22nd Street, the dispatcher said.

The victim also was taken to California Hospital. Gender, age and condition were not available.

