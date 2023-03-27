LAPD Offers $50K for Information in Deadly East Hollywood Hit-and-Run

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help and is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone that is able to provide information regarding a fatal hit-and-run of a woman in East Hollywood in January.

On the morning of January 9, 2023, a compact SUV, described as a white KIA Sportage, was traveling northbound on Serrano Avenue near Sunset Boulevard when it collided with the 84-year-old woman, according to a statement from the LAPD.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and rushed the victim to a local hospital, where she died. The suspect drove off, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the LAPD's West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.