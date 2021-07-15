Tarzana

LAPD Officer, 2 Others Hurt in Tarzana Car Crash

NBC Universal, Inc.

A traffic crash in the Tarzana area Thursday morning left three people injured, including a Los Angeles Police Department officer.

The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 18500 block of West Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The three people were transported for hospital treatment in fair condition, according to the LAFD. The circumstances of the two-vehicle crash were under investigation.

Wednesday night, an LAPD motorcycle officer was hurt in a crash in South Los Angeles. He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

LAPD 6 hours ago

LAPD Motorcycle Officer Seriously Injured in South LA Crash

shooting Apr 28

Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shot With His Own Gun by Man Accused of Breaking Into His Car

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

TarzanaLAPDCrash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us