LAPD Officer Under Investigation for Allegedly Fondling Dead Woman’s Breasts

By City News Service

LAPD_Officers_May_Have_Been_Exposed_to_MRSA.jpg

A Los Angeles Police officer has been placed on leave after his body-worn camera allegedly showed him fondling a dead woman's breasts, police confirmed Tuesday.

The veteran officer with the LAPD's downtown-area Central Division was assigned to home after a review of his camera recording of the alleged act.

Body camera footage captured the officer responding, along with his partner, to a report of a possible dead woman in a residence.

They found the woman's body, and one officer left to get something from a patrol car. That's when the other officer allegedly turned off his body-worn camera and fondled the woman's breasts, LAPD officials said.

The camera had an automatic buffer and saved video and audio recorded two minutes before activation.

"We are aware of it," Officer J. Chaves of the LAPD's Media Relations Section said about the case. "Because it is an administrative investigation, we cannot comment."

