LAPD Officer Charged With Assault After Video Shows Him Beating Man

By Eric Leonard and Heather Navarro

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has filed a single felony charge against a Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of repeatedly punching a man.

LAPD Officer Frank A. Hernandez was recorded on cellphone and body camera video repeatedly punching the 28-year-old man in an April incident.

Hernandez is accused of one count of "assault by a public officer."

Hernandez and his partner responded to a vacant lot April 27 after a report of a trespasser.

While detaining the unarmed man, Hernandez was accused of repeatedly punching him in the head, neck and body, according to a statement from the LA County District Attorney's office.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of three years in county jail if convicted as charged. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

"This is a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer," District Attorney Lacey said. "In this case, we believe the force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable."

The man who was punched, Richard Castillo, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, alleging he was the victim of excessive force.

