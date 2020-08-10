LAPD Officer Injured In Crash Involving Possible DUI Driver in South LA

An officer was taken to a hospital Monday night with non-life threatening injuries from a crash involving a motorist possibly under the influence in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Colden Avenue and South Broadway, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officer was sitting in his vehicle when a driver, who was possibly under the influence, struck the officer's vehicle, Lopez said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and officers are investigating if the motorist was under the influence, according to Lopez.