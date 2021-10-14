LAPD

LAPD Officer Hospitalized After Shooting in South LA Area

The LAPD officer was conscious and breathing during transport to a hospital.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot early Thursday in the South Los Angeles area, according to the department.

The shooting happened at 34th Street and Central Avenue. The location is near the LAPD's Newton Division Police Station, where a pickup was parked partially on a sidewalk.

The officer, who was transported to a hospital, was conscious and breathing, police said. 

Details about the officer’s condition and what led to the shooting were not immediately available. 

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting near 29th Street and Naomi Avenue, police said. Details about the individual's identity were not immediately available.

Streets in the area are closed for the investigation. Aerial video showed officers with flashlights searching on streets and sidewalks before dawn.

