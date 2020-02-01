South LA

LAPD Officers Injured After Pursuit Ends in Crash in South LA

Two officers were injured in the crash, which caused extensive damage to a police SUV, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two police officers were hospitalized in unknown condition Friday morning with injuries they suffered in a crash at the end of a short pursuit in the Florence area of South Los Angeles and two stolen vehicle suspects were detained.

The pursuit began near 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Friday and the crash occurred near the intersection of 76th and San Pedro streets moments later, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two officers were injured in the crash, which caused extensive damage to a police SUV, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. Both were taken to a hospital, the department said. Video from the scene showed air bags deployed in the LAPD vehicle.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hollywood Walk of Fame 3 mins ago

Hollywood Boulevard Partly Closed as Crews Try to Talk Down Man on Scaffolding

Los Angeles 5 hours ago

Search Continues for Car Thief Who Led Dangerous Chase, Fled at Commerce Casino

Two suspects, a man and woman, were detained at the scene, police said.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us