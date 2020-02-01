LAPD Officers Injured After Pursuit Ends in Crash in South LA

Two police officers were hospitalized in unknown condition Friday morning with injuries they suffered in a crash at the end of a short pursuit in the Florence area of South Los Angeles and two stolen vehicle suspects were detained.

The pursuit began near 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Friday and the crash occurred near the intersection of 76th and San Pedro streets moments later, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two officers were injured in the crash, which caused extensive damage to a police SUV, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. Both were taken to a hospital, the department said. Video from the scene showed air bags deployed in the LAPD vehicle.

Two suspects, a man and woman, were detained at the scene, police said.