Panorama City

LAPD officers shoot and kill woman with knife in Panorama City

Prior to the shooting, officers deployed a Taser, police said.

By City News Service

A woman in her 20s, armed with a knife, was shot and killed during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police officers early Saturday in Panorama City.

Officers from the department's Mission Division were called at 12:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard between Gledhill and Vincennes streets regarding a suspect who was armed with a knife and threatening family members, according to the LAPD.    

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When the officers arrived, they encountered the woman and told her to drop the knife and surrender. The woman did not comply and shortly afterward, officers opened fire, authorities said.  

Prior to the shooting, officers deployed a Taser, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took her to a  hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A knife was recovered at scene and will be booked as evidence, the LAPD said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

This article tagged under:

Panorama City
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us