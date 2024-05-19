South Los Angeles

LAPD officers shoot, kill man armed with knife in South LA

Law enforcement did not identify the man officers shot, nor did they identify the officers who opened fire.

By Karla Rendon

Police officers in South Los Angeles shot and killed a man armed with a knife on Sunday after he ignored their orders to drop the weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about 6:40 p.m. when officers in the Southeast Division responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding officers arrived on the 100 block of Colden Street and encountered a man who was armed with a knife, LAPD said.

The department said officers exited their patrol car and immediately gave the man orders to drop the knife. He instead “advanced toward the officers,” prompting them to open fire, according to police.

LAPD said the man was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. LAPD did not identify the man officers shot, nor did they identify the officers who opened fire.

As per protocol, the shooting will be under investigation by LAPD detectives and the District Attorney’s Office.

