Los Angeles authorities Wednesday asked gun owners who lost their firearms in the Palisades Fire to come forward as they continue with the process of recovering and rendering some 500 guns discovered in the ashes of destroyed homes.

Many of the guns, including shotguns, rifles and handguns, were severely damaged by the fire, making it challenging for investigators to find serial numbers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We recognize that these firearms may hold significant sentimental value to their owners, whether as family heirlooms, historical pieces or personal mementos, and we are doing our best to reunite them with their owners,” LAPD Chief of Detective Alan Hamilton said.

Another reason for the painstaking process is for official record-keeping.

“You don’t want an unaccounted firearm,” Det. Pat Hoffman, who supervises the LAPD’s gun unit, said, adding the firearms all have to be logged so there is no question about what happened to them in case of an inquiry months or years from now.

“When we recover these firearms, and we’re able to identify them by make, model, characteristic or serial number, they are entered into the (automated firearms) system,” Hoffman said.