san fernando valley

LAPD looking for 4 men in pharmaceutical burglary rampage in San Fernando Valley

Four men broke into a string of pharmacies along a six mile stretch of Ventura Boulevard Friday morning

By Jonathan Gonzalez

A San Fernando Valley pharmacies is burglarized Friday Sept. 27, 2024.
LAPD

The LAPD is looking for four men they believe are connected to break-ins at four San Fernando Valley pharmacies early Friday morning.

Each burglary took place along a 6-mile stretch of Ventura Boulevard between Woodland Hills and Encino between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The first took place at the pharmacy inside the Southern California Medical Center in Woodland Hills, where the thieves got away with cash and two safes, but no medication.

Later at 4:30 a.m., police said the men hit a pharmacy in Tarzana by breaking through a back door.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It’s unclear what they stole from the store, but the owner was watching on surveillance cameras from home and called police.

This is when officers learned there were four men involved riding around in a gray or blue Dodge Durango SUV.

By 5:30 a.m., the men hit a third store — the Encino Care Pharmacy — where the owner was also watching the break-in from home and alerted authorities.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Watts 55 mins ago

S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp indicted in August explosion at Watts recycling plant

San Pedro 2 hours ago

Watch: Lithium ion battery explosion blows apart truck trailer in San Pedro crash

This time, officers were able to spot the Durango and began pursuing the SUV, only to lose the vehicle minutes later.

That’s when the men stopped by the fourth and final pharmacy of the morning — the Encino Center Pharmacy, but their visit lasted less than two minutes.

Surveillance video shows the men breaking in through the front door, but begin to run back to the SUV as officers approach the store, where alarms were going off.

The men took off with officers close behind, but they were unable to make a stop. Detectives are investigating how much cash and other items, such as medication, was stolen from each store.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the LAPD.

This article tagged under:

san fernando valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us