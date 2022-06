An LAPD police car struck and killed a person Tuesday night on a freeway in North Hollywood, backing up traffic for miles.

The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the 170 Freeway near Victory Boulevard.

The officer in the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Traffic was backed up for about two miles along the stretch of freeway.

Further details were not immediately available.