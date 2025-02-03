Protests

LAPD issues traffic advisory due to demonstration and march in downtown LA

By Jonathan Lloyd

A large crowd gathered Monday on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall a day after protests spilled onto downtown LA freeways.

The LAPD issued a traffic advisory Monday morning for the area near City Hall, including Spring Street and the Civic Center area. A demonstration also formed in the Plaza of El Pueblo, causing delays on Spring, Main, Arcadia and Aliso streets.

The demonstrators, many carrying flags of Mexico and signs, began marching in downtown LA at about 11 a.m.

Sunday's demonstrations over President Trump's immigration crackdown at times blocked the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. A dispersal order was issued at 6 p.m. as law enforcement began to close in on the protesters to clear the freeway.

Some of the protesters told NBC4 that they found out about the demonstration after seeing a social media post urging people to protest deportations.

