LAPD Backs Off Chase After Driver Nearly Strikes Person in Koreatown

The driver of a stolen car who nearly hit a person and a dog during a police pursuit was at large Tuesday after police called off the chase.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department began pursuing the driver in the Echo Park area around 11:20 p.m. Monday and the chase moved to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and residential streets through Echo Park, Silver Lake and the Elysian Fields neighborhood near Dodger Stadium. The driver then went back though Echo Park, with the driver at times driving on the wrong side of the street at high speeds.

While driving through Koreatown, the driver nearly struck a pedestrian and a dog before heading toward the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The LAPD canceled the pursuit just after 11:30 p.m. Monday due in part to the reckless and dangerous driving. The driver was last seen traveling west on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway.