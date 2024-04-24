South LA

LAPD pursuit ends in a deadly crash in South LA

Police said officers began following a driver who was suspected of committing a burglary or an assault.

By Helen Jeong

One person was dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South LA Wednesday morning.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed at least one vehicle was overturned in the incident on East 45th Street and Hooper Avenue.

The LAPD Newton division said the pursuit began at around 6:12 a.m. as officers determined the driver may have committed a burglary from a motor vehicle or an assault with a deadly weapon.

But the pursuit ended just a two minutes later with the collision.

The area near the crash scene was shut down for a police investigation.

This is a developing story.

