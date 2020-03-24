LAPD Readies for Coronavirus Response

The Los Angeles Police Department prepared for enhanced patrols and new assignments related to the spread of the coronavirus, and it set up a "rest and recovery" space near Downtown where officers assigned to long shifts with few days off can shower and sleep.

An auditorium at a police facility was converted into a dormitory, with dozens of cots lined up, each prepared with blankets and other personal care items, several LAPD officials told NBC.

As of late Tuesday, a dozen police department employees had tested positive for coronavirus, according to a department statement. The LAPD said a senior member of the command staff was recovering at home, and several law enforcement sources said additional members of the command staff had also tested positive.

The Department has not identified any of the employees, but confirmed Saturday one of the officers worked a patrol assignment at the Central Division in Downtown LA. The sources said there were multiple positive tests at Central with a number of other officers there awaiting test results.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department said Tuesday nearly 80 of its employees had been tested and 2 were positive for coronavirus.

“Both are home at this time recovering from the illness,” a spokesperson said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in an internal video message to officers that extended shifts and fewer days off should be expected by all employees in the coming weeks, as the Department begins to provide security at 13 emergency shelters opened at recreation centers to house people experiencing homelessness.