LAPD releases photos of ‘flash mob' responsible for string of 7-Eleven robberies

Aside from the locations, virtually every case is identical, according to police.

By Jonathan Gonzalez

The LAPD released the photos of dozens of people, mostly minors, responsible for a series of "flash mob" robberies at several 7-Eleven across LA County.

The robberies, which began in July, have taken place at 14 different 7-Eleven locations, according to police.

“They're very brazen. They are not worried about being stopped or they're not worried about being seen,” said LAPD Detective Supervisor Samuel Arnold. “They're not even just shoplifting. They're going in and deliberately knocking over expensive items, coffee makers, merchandise, sunglasses, and just completely destroying the store.”

The robberies began July 12th and each involved 20-40 teens on bicycles rushing into a store, stealing items and escaping before police arrived.

Of the 14 cases, 13 of them took place on a Friday between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m.

“The look on the faces of some of these juveniles. It's like they're having a good time. They're enjoying it,” Arnold said. “And that is what we need to let them understand. There's no way, shape or form that this behavior is going to be condoned or allowed.”

Detectives are trying to determine which group is behind the series of robberies and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

“It needs to stop. If you're participating in these meet-ups on the bikes, we're going to be looking to identify you,” Arnold explained. “We will be coming either to your house, will be coming to your school, and you got to stop because it's not going to be a freebie.”

Arnold said most 7-Eleven locations are individually or family-owned and operated.

The LAPD plans to step up patrols at 7-Eleven stores on Fridays beginning this week.

Anyone with information regarding the photos is being asked to contact the LAPD.

