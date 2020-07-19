LAPD Releases Video From Confrontation With Protesters in Downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department released body- worn video Sunday in connection with the arrests of two suspects accused of attacking officers in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday as they were taking a man and two women into custody.

"Cellphone video of an incident involving a group of protesters in DTLA, including a man in a wheelchair, has drawn significant attention. Therefore, the LAPD has decided to release bodyworn camera footage, both to address community concerns and conflicting information,'' the department tweeted in a message accompanying the video.

Officers were conducting an investigation near Figueroa Street and Wilshire Boulevard about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday involving two women who had shown signs of being in the midst of a mental health crisis when they saw a man yelling at, then pushing, another man who had been walking southbound on Figueroa from Seventh Street, according to the police.

Police took David Dixon, 53, of Los Angeles, into custody and discovered he had a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

As officers were preparing to leave with Dixon and the two women, an estimated group of 50 protesters who were marching in the area surrounded the officers and began chanting "Let them go," police said.

A man in a wheelchair, identified as Joshua Wilson, 33, of Los Angeles, slugged an officer in the face and officers used force to take him into custody, police said.

During the altercation, an officer saw another man, identified as Mario Chacon, 30, of Glendora, try to grab an officer's baton and push a second officer. Force was then used to take Chacon into custody, police said. The type of force used in both situations was not disclosed.

At one point, the crowd tried to grab onto Chacon and pull him away from officers, police said.

Officers put out a "help call" and numerous officers responded to the area and told the crowd to leave and continue their march.

Wilson was treated by medical personnel before being arrested, and Chacon was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, then booked on suspicion of battery on a peace officer.

Dixon was booked for a felony warrant. All three were taken to the department's Central Division station.

While officers processed Wilson for arrest, they found a loaded firearm in his backpack, which had been on his wheelchair, police said.

Chacon was released and is due in court Oct. 16. Dixon remains in custody, and Wilson was released on bail Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.

Three officers and a sergeant were treated for minor injuries each sustained during the altercation.