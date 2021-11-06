LAPD Releases Video of Officers Firing Bean Bag Round at Dog in Winnetka

The Los Angeles Police Department Saturday released video from the body cameras worn by officers on a vicious dog call in Winnetka that resulted in a pit bull being shot in the head with a bean bag round.

“The Department learned of news media reports where the resident called into question the officers' conduct during this call for service and alleged the bean bag discharge was not appropriate,” the LAPD press release said. "The department is reviewing all aspects of this incident, including a thorough review of the available body-worn video.”

The incident began about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when Topanga Division officers responded to a vicious dog call near the 6700 block of Limerick Avenue, near Vanowen Street and De Soto Avenue, police said.

“The officers met with the reporting party, who informed the officers of a dog that aggressively chased down people walking in the area,” police said.

“As they approached the driveway, in an effort to make contact with the occupants, the dog aggressively charged at the officers while barking,” police said. “To protect themselves from the approaching dog, one officer fired a less lethal bean bag round, striking the dog on its head.”

The dog retreated and officers made contact with the resident, who secured the dog, police said.

The dog suffered injuries to its head, police said. Animal control officials were contacted and informed about the incident, police said.

The video was released “to promote trust and transparency into this incident and inform the public,” the press release said.