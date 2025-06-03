LAPD responding to report of armed man outside Gene Autry Museum

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are responding to reports of an armed man in a car outside the Gene Autry Museum Tuesday morning.

The LAPD responded to the call at 4:38 a.m. where a man was said to be inside of a car in the parking lot of the museum on the 4700 block of Western Heritage Way.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There were no reports of another person inside the car.

A Sigalert was issued for the northbound 5 Freeway at Zoo Drive and the eastbound 134 Freeway at Zoo Drive.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.