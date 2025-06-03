Los Angeles

LAPD responding to report of armed man outside Gene Autry Museum

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

police siren off during a religious demonstration in the street
Getty Images

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are responding to reports of an armed man in a car outside the Gene Autry Museum Tuesday morning. 

The LAPD responded to the call at 4:38 a.m. where a man was said to be inside of a car in the parking lot of the museum on the 4700 block of Western Heritage Way. 

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

There were no reports of another person inside the car. 

A Sigalert was issued for the northbound 5 Freeway at Zoo Drive and the eastbound 134 Freeway at Zoo Drive. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us