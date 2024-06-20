After a father of three children was paralyzed following a shooting near MacArthur Park, a $25,000 reward was offered Thursday to track down a shooter responsible for the crime, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

The shooting happened on April 6 at around 8:45 p.m. when the victim, Luis Hernandez, was closing his bookstore along with his wife on South Alvarado Street near 7th Street. He had parked his vehicle in front of the shop with his three children inside, ages 2, 4 and 8.

As Hernandez noticed two females arguing between his vehicle and a silver Toyota Camry that was double parked alongside his, he walked to the car to check on the situation and ensure his children’s safety, police said.

Then he saw the rear passenger side window from the Camry come down with a “firearm pointed directly at him,” according to Officer Christian Marroquin.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After the shooter fired his weapon, causing Hernandez to collapse, the suspect's car sped off, traveling northbound on Alvarado Street then eastbound on 7th Street, the LAPD said.

“We don’t know if they are witnesses or if they are involved,” police said. “We just know that they were in the immediate area where the shooting occurred.”

The LAPD released a set of images of a vehicle and people who were “in the immediate area” during the shooting.

According to the images released by the LAPD, the suspect’s Silver Toyota Camry, likely manufactured between 2008 and 2015, had four doors, a sunroof and tinted windows.

The male person of interest, who was described to be about 5 feet and 10 inches and 180 pounds, was seen wearing a black hat and gray shirt.

The female person of interest stands 5 feet and 6 inches, weighing about 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD Rampart division.