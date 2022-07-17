LAPD Searching For Fatal Hit-and-Run Driver That Killed a Woman in Hollywood

Los Angeles police detectives asked for the public's help Sunday to find a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Hollywood.

The crash was reported around 4:55 a.m. Sunday on North Wilton Place, just north of Sierra Vista Avenue, the LAPD reported.

The woman was first struck by a Toyota Corolla on North Wilton. The force of the collision knocked her into the number-one lane. That driver left the scene but has since been found and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

As the woman was lying in the road, she was hit by Nissan Rogue that was headed north, the LAPD reported. That driver continued north, then east on Santa Monica Boulevard. That crash knocked her into the middle of the street, the LAPD reported.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

LAPD's West Traffic detectives were searching for that driver.

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the motorist was asked to call LAPD's West Traffic detectives at 213-473-0234 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.