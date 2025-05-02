LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver in Canoga Park

The Los Angeles Police Department is trying to track down a hit and run driver in Canoga Park.

Police said the driver struck a man who was not in the crosswalk. The incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. near Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue early Friday.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver left the scene without stopping to help the hit-and-run victim.

The Los Angeles Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It is not clear if the victim was a transient. No further details were immediately available.