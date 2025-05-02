Canoga Park

LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver in Canoga Park

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Los Angeles Police Department is trying to track down a hit and run driver in Canoga Park. 

Police said the driver struck a man who was not in the crosswalk. The incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. near Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue early Friday.

The driver left the scene without stopping to help the hit-and-run victim.

The Los Angeles Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene. 

It is not clear if the victim was a transient. No further details were immediately available.

