LAPD Searching For Hit-and-Run Driver Who Crashed In Echo Park

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles police were searching for the driver who rented a Tesla, tried to pull off a dangerous stunt early Sunday in Echo Park, but instead crashed into two parked cars.

The incident happened shortly after midnight near Baxter and Alvarado streets, the LAPD reported. 

The rented Tesla was then abandoned and the driver fled the scene.

There was no immediate description of the driver who will likely face hit-and-run charges, the station reported. 

Anyone with information on the driver was asked to call the LAPD at 213-833-3713 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

