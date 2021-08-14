LAPD Searching For Hit and Run Driver Who Seriously Hurt Pedestrian In North Hollywood

Los Angeles police asked for the public's help Saturday to identify a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a man crossing a street in North Hollywood.

The hit-and-run crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on July 3 at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Magnolia boulevards, the LAPD reported.

The man was walking in a marked crosswalk when he was hit, police said.

The car that hit the man was described as a dark-colored Tesla Model 3. The driver was making a left turn onto Laurel Canyon, police said.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to tipsters that result in the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver, police reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anyone with information on the driver was asked to call the LAPD's Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8026 or 213-677-8157. Tipsters can also call the LAPD's 24 hour tipline at 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.