LAPD Searching for San Fernando Woman’s Killer

The victim was shot over the weekend and died days later at a hospital.

By Juan Carlos Flores

Police and firefighters in Valley Glen
An 18-year-old woman died after being found shot in the Valley Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday night, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to the North Hollywood area responded at 9:07 p.m. to an “ambulance shooting” at Archwood Street and Fulton Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Officers found a female victim inside of a vehicle. Police said she was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Her name has not been released pending notification of family, but LAPD said she was an 18-year-old resident of San Fernando.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred several blocks away and was driven to the location where officers located her.

No arrests have been made as of yet, and no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Det. Steve Castro at 818-374-1925 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

