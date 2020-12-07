LAPD Seeking Help to Solve 2016 Homicide

The killing of a man who was gunned down four years ago Monday at his home in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles remains unsolved, and police renewed their call for public help in solving the crime.

Victor Duenas Jr., 25, was shot about 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2016, in the 4700 block of Grey Drive. He was standing on the front porch of his residence when an unidentified assailant filed multiple rounds at him, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"Mr. Duenas attempted to escape the attack by running into his residence," according to an LAPD statement. "Unfortunately, Mr. Duenas was fatally struck in the back as he entered his living room."

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.