Crime and Courts

LAPD seeking more victims as suspects arrested for kidnapping, robbery the elderly

Police said the robberies occurred between June and November of this year.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

FILE – A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle is parked outside the LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles on July 8, 2022. On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the Supreme Court of California ruled that police are not immune from civil lawsuits for misconduct that happens during investigations. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Authorities are seeking additional victims after two people were arrested for kidnapping and robbing elderly people in South Los Angeles, Boyle Heights and the MacArthur Park areas between June and November, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

The two suspects would drive up to their victims and have a conversation with them to gain their trust, the LAPD said. Eventually, the suspects would threaten the victims with physical force or with a weapon to force them to get in their vehicle, a grey Ford Focus.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“The suspects would then drive the victims to another location, where they would demand money or jewelry, threatening harm if the victims did not comply," said the LAPD.

LAPD released the photo of the vehicle that the suspects allegedly used to kidnap and rob their victims. They believe there may be more victims.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the robberies occurred between June and November of this year.

Investigators, who have arrested the suspects, believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Newton Robbery Section at 323-846-6572. Call 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours or weekends, or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us