Authorities are seeking additional victims after two people were arrested for kidnapping and robbing elderly people in South Los Angeles, Boyle Heights and the MacArthur Park areas between June and November, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

The two suspects would drive up to their victims and have a conversation with them to gain their trust, the LAPD said. Eventually, the suspects would threaten the victims with physical force or with a weapon to force them to get in their vehicle, a grey Ford Focus.

“The suspects would then drive the victims to another location, where they would demand money or jewelry, threatening harm if the victims did not comply," said the LAPD.

LAPD released the photo of the vehicle that the suspects allegedly used to kidnap and rob their victims. They believe there may be more victims.

Police said the robberies occurred between June and November of this year.

Investigators, who have arrested the suspects, believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Newton Robbery Section at 323-846-6572. Call 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours or weekends, or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org