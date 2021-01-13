LAPD Sergeant Dies Due to Complications From COVID-19

The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning a sergeant who died due to complications from COVID-19.

Sgt. Amelia ‘Terry’ Martinez, assigned to the Hollenbeck Division, died Tuesday. She was described as a bright shining star in a department statement announcing her death.

She is survived by two sons, a daughter, mother and several siblings.

Sgt. Martinez is the third LAPD officer and the fifth LAPD employee to died from COVID-19.

