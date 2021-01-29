LAPD Sergeant Dies From COVID-19

A sergeant who worked nearly 23 years for the Los Angeles Police Department died of COVID-19, the department announced Friday.

Sgt. Patricia Guillen, who was assigned to the 77th Division, died Thursday, according to the department, which said in a post on social media it was “mourning the loss of another LAPD member to COVID-19.”

“Our thoughts & prayers are with her loved ones,” LAPD said.

“Patricia, we thank you for your service.”

Guillen was the fifth LAPD officer and seventh department employee to die of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the department announced the death of Officer Philip Sudario, a 25-year veteran officer who was assigned to the Southeast Community Police Station in South Los Angeles.

Other LAPD employees who have died of complications from COVID-19 are Sgt. Amelia “Terry” Martinez, 53, who died Jan. 12; police service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who died this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and non-sworn detention officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died in July.