Winnetka

LAPD: Suspicious package reported in UPS truck in Winnetka

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are responding to a report of a suspicious package in Winnetka. 

The package was inside of a UPS truck and no injuries have been reported.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

An investigation is under way at the 20100 block of Runnymede Street in the Winnetka section of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles police.

No further details were immediately available. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

Winnetka
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us