LAPD: Suspicious package reported in UPS truck in Winnetka

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are responding to a report of a suspicious package in Winnetka.

The package was inside of a UPS truck and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation is under way at the 20100 block of Runnymede Street in the Winnetka section of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles police.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.