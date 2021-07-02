illegal fireworks

Watch Live: Authorities Provide Updates on the Illegal Fireworks Explosion in South LA

The fireworks were brought from out of state for resale to members of the community, officials said.

By Staff and wire reports

Officials were expected to provide updates about the illegal fireworks explosion that rocked a South LA community on Wednesday.

The LAPD is expected to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m.

Arturo Cejas III, 27, has been arrested in connection with the fireworks that exploded when a police bomb squad tried to dispose of some of them in an armored container in South LA on Wednesday.

The blast injured 17 people, including 10 law-enforcement officers. Those injured in the blast ranged in age from 42 to 85 years old. One declined transport to a hospital. An 85-year-old woman, 60-year-old man and 51-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. The remaining patients, including the 10 law enforcement officers, suffered minor injuries.

The explosion happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, police said.

The force of the blast destroyed the container -- and damaged nearby homes, shattered glass in the neighborhood and caused damage to several cars parked on the street.

At least a dozen homes were damaged, and the damage extended at least half a block from the blast.

The fireworks were brought from out of state for resale to members of the community, officials said.

Police also found 40 "Coke-can sized" devices with fuses attached and 200 smaller devices.

