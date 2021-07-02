Watch Live: Authorities Provide Updates on the Illegal Fireworks Explosion in South LA

Officials were expected to provide updates about the illegal fireworks explosion that rocked a South LA community on Wednesday.
The LAPD is expected to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m.
Arturo Cejas III, 27, has been arrested in connection with the fireworks that exploded when a police bomb squad tried to dispose of some of them in an armored container in South LA on Wednesday.
The blast injured 17 people, including 10 law-enforcement officers. Those injured in the blast ranged in age from 42 to 85 years old. One declined transport to a hospital. An 85-year-old woman, 60-year-old man and 51-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. The remaining patients, including the 10 law enforcement officers, suffered minor injuries.
The explosion happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, police said.
The force of the blast destroyed the container -- and damaged nearby homes, shattered glass in the neighborhood and caused damage to several cars parked on the street.
At least a dozen homes were damaged, and the damage extended at least half a block from the blast.
The fireworks were brought from out of state for resale to members of the community, officials said.
Police also found 40 "Coke-can sized" devices with fuses attached and 200 smaller devices.