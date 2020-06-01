STUDIO CITY

LAPD Vehicle With 4 Officers Crashes Into Coffee Bean

By City News Service

A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle with four officers inside crashed into a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Studio City Monday night and two officers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

A civilian car accidentally cut off the police vehicle, and officers swerved to avoid hitting the car, instead crashing into the coffee shop at 12501 Ventura Blvd., near Whitsett Avenue, about 7:40 p.m., according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

