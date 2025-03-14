Crime and Courts

LAPD seeks additional victims of downtown Los Angeles serial robbery suspect

The suspect “targeted elderly individuals who were working by themselves in retail establishments, police said.

By Benjamin Papp

LAPD7
KVEA

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division is looking for additional victims of what it's calling a “serial robbery suspect.”

After detectives arrested 20-year-old Richard Nerve McDowell III of Los Angeles, investigators released a statement Friday and said they believe McDowell “targeted elderly individuals who were working by themselves in retail establishments.”

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Watts 14 hours ago

Rapper Jay Rock arrested by LAPD in Watts

LAPD 18 hours ago

Armed man shot by LAPD near USC

The suspect is accused of having connections to seven robberies across three months.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

On Jan. 27, 2025,  a robbery occurred at a business located in the 900 block of South Santee Street. The robber allegedly shoved a 70-year-old store clerk into a closet and placed him in a chokehold while armed before fleeing with the store’s cash.

A month later on Feb 20, 2025, another older store clerk, this time 72, was beaten, strangled consciousness and robbed in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street.

Similar incidents were reported on March 7 and March 9 in the 1500 block of South Los Angeles Street and 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street, respectively. Those victims were 49 years and 51 years old.

Three unspecified additional robbery reports of similar description were also noted in the memo.  

McDowell’s bail was set at $250,000. 

Anyone who has been a victim or has information about this investigation is urged to contact Detective Steve Garcia at (213) 996-1867 or email 33140@lapd.online.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsDowntown LADowntown Los Angeles
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us