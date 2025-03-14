The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division is looking for additional victims of what it's calling a “serial robbery suspect.”

After detectives arrested 20-year-old Richard Nerve McDowell III of Los Angeles, investigators released a statement Friday and said they believe McDowell “targeted elderly individuals who were working by themselves in retail establishments.”

The suspect is accused of having connections to seven robberies across three months.

On Jan. 27, 2025, a robbery occurred at a business located in the 900 block of South Santee Street. The robber allegedly shoved a 70-year-old store clerk into a closet and placed him in a chokehold while armed before fleeing with the store’s cash.

A month later on Feb 20, 2025, another older store clerk, this time 72, was beaten, strangled consciousness and robbed in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street.

Similar incidents were reported on March 7 and March 9 in the 1500 block of South Los Angeles Street and 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street, respectively. Those victims were 49 years and 51 years old.

Three unspecified additional robbery reports of similar description were also noted in the memo.

McDowell’s bail was set at $250,000.

Anyone who has been a victim or has information about this investigation is urged to contact Detective Steve Garcia at (213) 996-1867 or email 33140@lapd.online.