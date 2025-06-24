LAPD: Woman takes patrol car while being handcuffed

Police are looking for a woman who ran off after taking an LAPD patrol car while she was being detained Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was in the process of being put in handcuffs at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night near Orchid and Franklin avenues in Hollywood.

The woman then got into one of the LAPD’s SUV units and drove off.

The car was later abandoned at Camrose and Paramount Drive near the Hollywood Bowl.

As of early Tuesday morning, the woman had not been found.

It was not clear what she was originally wanted for or why she was put in handcuffs.