Large Party at Chris Brown's Home Broken Up By LAPD

A large party at singer Chris Brown's Tarzana home was broken up early Thursday morning by LAPD officers.

Police say officers responded to the area at about 2 a.m. following reports of an apparent massive and loud birthday party at the singer's mansion.

It was not immediately clear how many people attended Brown's party but about 300-500 cars were parked in the neighborhood, according to LAPD who says officers spoke with the house manager to request the party be shut down.

Everyone was being cooperative, LAPD noted.

Officers stayed on scene to help with the dispersal of guests.