Federal law enforcement descended on a business in unincorporated El Cajon on Thursday to execute a search warrant at a business suspected of knowingly employing undocumented immigrants, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Dozens of law enforcement officers with bulletproof vests and individuals in handcuffs forming lines were seen in the industrial area near Airport Drive and Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The operation targeted multiple buildings operated by BJS & T Enterprises, which operates as San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings and as a government contractor in some cases. The search warrant unsealed Thursday, which was approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara L. Major, said investigators were going after the workplace for knowingly employing undocumented immigrants who used fraudulent documents and making false statements to the Social Security Administration.

Evelin Leyva told NBC 7 at the scene that her brother-in-law works for the company and was inside the factory during Thursday's incident. She thinks he was detained.

"I feel so sad because everyone who were inside, they're just working," Leyva said. "They're not doing nothing. They're not criminals. So I don't know why they're doing this. He's just a hard worker. He's not a criminal. We're not here because we're criminals. We're here because American Dream. Everyone who comes, comes to work. I understand there's bad people, but they need to understand good people, too."

Investigators were looking for operational records like shift schedules, job appointments and contracts, as well as financial records and payroll and tax information, according to the unsealed warrant. They also planned to access personnel files and internal communications that could tell them details about individuals' employment at San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings.

Local Officials React

U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs, who oversees the 51st District, which includes El Cajon, said her office "has submitted inquiries to DHS and ICE to find out what's going on and ensure due process is being followed, but we don't have further details on this operation."

The El Cajon City Council, of which El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is a voting member, recently passed a resolution that solidified the city's intent to work with federal immigration authorities, but it's not clear if the city aided investigators in this instance.

Wells cast doubts that the city's resolution had an involvement in Thursday's enforcement, saying he didn't know when, exactly, the operation would occur, or where, but he was told that immigration officials would be in town this week.

“I know nothing about this particular group of people," Wells said. "I'm just telling you: I'm putting the pieces together based upon what I see happening around the country, my own discussions. I would be very shocked if these weren't dangerous people."

The business is located in unincorporated El Cajon, which is overseen by the county of San Diego. The county's policy is to not aid federal immigration officials -- a policy that San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez has said she would not comply with. Instead, she said, the sheriff's department would continue to proactively notify ICE of individuals with criminal convictions permitted under state law.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.