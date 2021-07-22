sun valley

Large Fire Breaks Out at Former Supermarket Building in Sun Valley

By City News Service

More than 100 firefighters knocked down a major emergency blaze at a vacant former supermarket in Sun Valley Thursday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded at 3:11 a.m. to 8025 North Vineland Ave., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A knockdown was declared an hour and 35 minutes later, she said. No injuries were reported.

The large building, built in 1958, is more than 80,000 square feet.

There were no further details.

The scene was expected to remain active for the duration of the morning, and the public was advised to avoid the area if possible.

Per protocol for an incident of this size, LAFD's Arson Section was called and the fire is under investigation

Crews are working to put out a large fire that broke out at an empty commercial building in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles. Today in LA reports on July 22, 2021.
