Large Fire Tears Through Commercial Building in Downtown LA

Fast-moving flames tore through a vacant commercial building early Monday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire started shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of S. Main Street and took over 100 firefighters approximately 51 minutes to extinguish the heavy blaze within the building and flames shooting through the roof, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters believe the building used to be a medical clinic that has since been empty.

The Metro A (Blue) Line service may be temporarily suspended in the area because crews had to pull hose lines across the tracks.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.