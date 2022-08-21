Large Structure Fire in Downtown LA Prompts Smoke Odor Advisory

About 150 firefighters were working to tear down a massive structure fire in downtown LA Sunday morning.
Just shortly after 3:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a call of a fire at 14th St. and Compton Ave. where a commercial building was engulfed in flames.
Fire crews were working for several hours to tame the flames.
Due to the heavy smoke caused by the fire the LAFD issued a smoke odor advisory across the greater Los Angeles area, including the San Fernando Valley.
According to authorities they will need to tear down the entire building.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and there are no reports of any injuries.
At this time there are no active flames.
This incident is still being investigated.