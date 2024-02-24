LA's 50th CicLAvia event set For Sunday on Melrose Avenue

The first CicLAvia event of 2024 will be held Sunday along Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, where four miles of the busy thoroughfare will be closed to motorized vehicles.

The 50th CicLAvia street festival will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The route will stretch from Vermont Avenue west to Fairfax Avenue.

The first CicLAvia was held on Oct. 10, 2010. The street festivals are designed by city officials to encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Motorized vehicles are forbidden, but bicyclists, walkers, runners and skaters are welcome, and the route includes five hubs of other recreational activities.

Six full-scale CicLAvia festivals were held in 2023, along with two CicLAmini events featuring smaller routes in Watts and North Hollywood.

Six full-scale festivals are planned for 2024, along with CicLAminis in Wilmington and Lincoln Heights. The next CicLAvia after Sunday's event will be held on April 21 along Venice Boulevard in the Palms, Mar Vista and Venice Area.